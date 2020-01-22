EOS imaging is a global medical device company that designs, develops and markets innovative, low dose 2D/3D full body and weight-bearing imaging, rapid 3D modeling of EOS patient X-ray images

EOS imaging announces first installation of EOSedge in North America. (Credit: Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay.)

EOS imaging, a leader in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging and software solutions for 3D anatomical modeling and surgical planning, today announced the first installation of its new EOSedge™ system in North America at CHU Sainte-Justine Mother and Child University Hospital Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

This second EOSedge system installation worldwide follows the first system install in 2019 in Lyon, France. EOSedge is installed in Ste Justine hospital’s orthopedic department.

A clinical research program with EOSedge led by Professor Carl-Éric Aubin and Dr. Stefan Parent at CHU Sainte-Justine will cover a wide range of areas such as multi-spectral imaging and biomechanical modeling in multiple clinical applications, as well as clinical studies on adolescent idiopathic scoliosis and bone metabolic conditions.

Mike Lobinsky, Chief Executive Officer of EOS imaging, commented, “We are pleased that the first North American installation of our newly FDA and Health Canada cleared EOSedge system is at an institution with a dedicated value to advancing patient care. This installation marks another step in deploying, on a global scale a solution that not only further improves our dose reduction and whole-body imaging capabilities, but also adds new and unrivaled performance in image resolution and quality. We look forward to quick adoption of this outstanding imaging solution.”

Source: Company Press Release