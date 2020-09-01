The biomarkers hold great promise to provide important new tools in the advancement of our understanding of a range of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s Disease and other dementias

Enigma Biomedical Group (EBG) has announced execution of a Master Development, License and Option Agreement and two Project Agreements to evaluate novel neuroimaging biomarkers from Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. (Janssen), part of The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. These agreements permit EBG to evaluate Janssen’s PET ligands, and if such evaluation is favorable, grant to EBG an option to negotiate an exclusive license to each PET ligand. The first two (2) PET ligands EBG will evaluate are; 1. [18F] JNJ-64413739, which targets the P2X7 receptor associated with neuroinflammation and the release of proinflammatory factors, and 2. [18F] JNJ-64511070, which targets AMPA-TARP, a marker of postsynaptic plasticity. These biomarkers hold great promise to provide important new tools in the advancement of our understanding of a range of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s Disease and other dementias.

If the evaluations are successful and EBG exercises its option, then EBG and Janssen will negotiate to enter into an exclusive license agreement. Once executed, EBG would be granted an exclusive license and would be responsible for the clinical development and commercialization of these neuroimaging biomarkers as diagnostic tools in return for payment of license fees, milestones and royalties on worldwide sales of any future marketed products. EBG, and its partners, Cerveau Technologies, Inc. and Meilleur Technologies, Inc. will work with their expanding circle of pharmaceutical industry partners to apply these and future technologies in association with neurodegenerative disease modifying therapy development. In the initial evaluation period, EBG and Janssen will collaborate with various members of the Enigma/Cerveau Technologies academic and pharmaceutical partner network to validate the preclinical and clinical efficacy of JNJ-64413739 and JNJ-64511070.

Lee-Anne Gibbs, President of Enigma Biomedical Group said, “This is another major step forward in enabling critical biomarker research into neurodegenerative diseases. Licensing the Janssen technology allows Enigma to continue to execute its overarching strategy to provide neuroimaging biomarkers to industry and academia to accelerate research in the understanding and treatment of these devastating diseases.”

“At Enigma, we are focused on providing information and technologies to researchers and clinicians to enable the improvement of brain health,” said Rick Hiatt, Chief Executive Officer of Enigma Biomedical Group and President and CEO of Cerveau Technologies, Inc. “We are thrilled by this opportunity to work with Janssen to foster development of these exciting technologies. Consistent with our vision, we will make these novel imaging agents, and additional imaging biomarkers which may develop from this and other collaborations, available to our pharmaceutical industry and academic partners, providing access to the broader scientific community.”

