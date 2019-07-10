Endophys Holdings has expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of new pressure sensing access system (PSAS).

Image: Endophys has introduced new blood pressure monitoring device. Photo: courtesy of Arek Socha from Pixabay.

Endophys has designed the new 8-French and 25cm access sheath to offer deeper access to the femoral artery and measure intra-arterial blood pressures at a rate of 1,000 times per second.

The new access sheath system, which secured 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is provided with a small fiber optic pressure sensor embedded in the wall of the access sheath, facilitating to simultaneously monitor blood pressure and use the sheath to carry out a range of vascular procedures.

The patented blood pressure monitoring device holds capacity to deliver data directly into the patient care monitor, providing the medical staff with continuous pressure readings in real time more precisely than a traditional arm cuff.

Endophys system is said to provide pressure readings down to true zero and eliminate the need for a separate radial arterial line for invasive monitoring.

Endophys said that PSAS is its fourth commercial product for the customers.

According to the company, independent studies have revealed that a decrease in blood pressure is associated with unfavourable outcomes in patients undergoing thrombectomy under general anaesthesia.

Endophys technology inventor Dr Phil Purdy said: “We’re excited about the new availability of the 8F 25cm sheath.

“Based on feedback from customers, this should help in stroke therapy and other applications by giving direct aortic access via the sheath, helping improve the platform stability for interventions done in remote locations.”

Endophys has developed a novel sheath-based blood pressure monitoring technology, which connects directly to standard patient care monitors.

Earlier, the company secured approval from the FDA for its advanced pressure monitor with direct connectivity to the patient care monitor, in addition to three other pressure sensing access sheath products.

Endophys is currently involved in the designing of advanced blood pressure monitoring solutions to provide better treatment for stroke, cardiac, and trauma cases.