Company expands global reach with latest endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) technology

ALTO utilizes a low-profile delivery system and, unlike standard EVAR devices, features an exclusive conformable sealing ring that moulds in-situ to the patient’s specific aortic neck anatomy. (Photo: Business Wire)

Endologix LLC, a leader in the treatment of vascular disease, today announced the first implant of its ALTO Abdominal Stent Graft in Canada following recent approval from Health Canada. ALTO was also recently approved for commercial sale in Argentina.

“We are excited to extend the global reach of ALTO, which is now available in Europe, New Zealand, Canada and Argentina, as well as the U.S.,” said Prof. Matt Thompson, chief medical officer of Endologix. “ALTO fulfills an unmet clinical need, offering a highly differentiated endovascular treatment option for patients with AAA and offers the ability to treat the largest proportion of patients within the approved indications for use.”

The first case in Canada was performed on May 4 by Dr. Ghislain Nourissat at Hôpital Saint-François-d’Assise in Quebec. ALTO was used for this patient within the approved indications for use despite the presence of hostile neck anatomy and narrow access vessels.

“As an early adopter of polymer technology, I have seen how ALTO’s custom sealing technology provides a precise patient-specific seal for a diverse range of anatomies,” Dr. Nourissat said. “With this technology, as well as its low profile and short neck indication, I believe ALTO has the potential to become the standard in endovascular aneurysm repair.”

AAA occurs when a portion of the abdominal aorta bulges into an aneurysm because of a weakening of the vessel wall, which may result in life threatening internal bleeding upon rupture. Patients diagnosed with a AAA can be treated with open surgical repair or via less invasive Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR).

Featuring a unique, patented, sealing technology, the ALTO Abdominal Stent Graft System is the latest generation in polymer-based therapies for AAA patients. ALTO utilizes a low-profile delivery system and, unlike standard EVAR devices, features an exclusive conformable sealing ring that molds in-situ to the patient’s specific aortic neck anatomy.

Source: Company Press Release