A new survey of patients with chronic endocrine conditions found two thirds of them wish to continue telehealth appointments after the Covid-19 pandemic

Telehealth visits have grown in popularity over the duration of the pandemic (Credit: Shutterstock/insta_photos)

Two-thirds of patients with chronic endocrine health problems who need close monitoring say they would like to continue with telehealth follow-up appointments after the Covid-19 pandemic ends.

This is according to a survey presented virtually at ENDO 2021, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting.

Three-quarters of healthcare providers also said they want to continue with telehealth after the pandemic.

Lead researcher Maryam Nemati, M.D., San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp, California, said: “Endocrinology clinics have significant numbers of patients who need long-term close follow-up for medication adjustments, symptom checks and counselling.

“Our survey found most patients felt that quality of telehealth visits both via video and phone were like in-person visits, and telemedicine is less expensive and timesaving.

“However, our providers felt that phone visits lack a physical examination component and therefore preferred video visits to phone visits.

“Given these survey results, telemedicine – particularly video visits – can be incorporated as part of follow-up visits after the Covid crisis ends.”

The no-show rate decreased from 30% to 27% after the implementation of telehealth visits, the researchers found.

“Telehealth can be more efficient for both patients and providers, but there are challenges with connectivity issues, particularly for patients and community hospitals in rural areas like our hospital.

“These issues need to be addressed, possibly through collaborations with local government and insurance companies.”

Telehealth appointments survey design and results

Nemati wanted to evaluate patient and provider satisfaction with telehealth visits, which were initiated in 2020 to decrease Covid-19 transmission.

The survey included 109 patients who had a telehealth endocrinology visit via video or phone call from January 2020 to May 2020.

They were asked about the benefits and limitations of telehealth visits compared with in-person visits.

Providers were also surveyed, and the researchers analysed the patient no-show rate for six weeks before and after telehealth visits were implemented.

Among the patients surveyed:

65% said they would like to continue with telemedicine after the pandemic

77% stated the quality of care with telemedicine, both video and phone visits, are almost the same as an in-person visit.

45% said they liked spending less time with a telehealth visit

54% said the duration of the visit itself was about the same

54% believed they spent less money with telemedicine

90% said all their questions and concerns were addressed

37% reported no connectivity issues

25% reported technical difficulty

Among providers: