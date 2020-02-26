VistaScan platform is said to transform a clinician’s cell phone or tablet into a portable ultrasound solution

Emagine Solutions Technology's VistaScan portable ultrasound enables doctors to enhance patient care. (Credit: Tech Parks Arizona.)

Arizona-based medical device firm Emagine Solutions Technology has received the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its VistaScan mobile ultrasound platform.

Emagine is focused on diagnostic ultrasound technology, and its VistaScan platform is said to transform a clinician’s cell phone or tablet into a portable ultrasound solution.

Banner University Medical Centre emergency radiology section chief Berndt Schmit said: “The velocity and complexity of modern medicine is becoming overwhelming, and putting the power of ultrasound into the pockets of clinicians so they can use it for real time diagnosis right at the bedside is liberating and transformative.”

Emagine Solutions was formed to expand access to diagnostic ultrasound technology

VistaScan has been designed to feature FDA approved, compatible ultrasound probes, integrated with the company’s VistaScan software application.

In addition, the company’s patent-pending dynamic precise point measuring system will provide enhanced accuracy for mobile device’s touchscreen, making it highly precise to the pixel measurements on the ultrasound image, and increases the diagnostic performance and speed.

Emagine Solutions Technology claimed that it was established to expand access to diagnostic ultrasound technology, mainly in the area of women’s health.

Furthermore, the company has secured grant funding from National Science Foundation and Roddenberry Foundation, prior to the launch of its VistaScan platform.

It is also a Pipeline Angels investment portfolio company.

Emagine Solutions Technology co-founder and CEO Courtney Williams said: “Receiving FDA clearance is excellent validation of our technology and demonstrates the role handheld ultrasound will play in enhancing patient care.”