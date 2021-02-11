AFO1 products are designed to deliver an improved patient experience and enhance clinic operations

Elevate FreeFlow AFO with unique all-sizes-in-one design, advanced carbon fiber construction and BOA Fit System. (Credit: Business Wire)

Elevate Dynamics, a next generation medical device company, has signed an agreement that designates SPS as the exclusive U.S. supplier of its AFO1 product line to treat foot drop caused by a variety of neurologic and musculoskeletal disorders.

“We could not ask for a better partnership with SPS, the leading distributor of orthotic and prosthetic products in the US,” said Arni Thor, Co-CEO of Elevate Dynamics. “SPS’ mission to partner with O&P providers to help them provide the best possible care, and Elevate’s mission to empower human mobility makes for a perfect fit.”

“When looking at the O&P landscape for a partner to reach the largest number of people in the United States we did not have to look further than SPS,” added Dan Magy, Co-CEO of Elevate Dynamics. “This partnership represents our collective commitment to improve the patient experience and give valuable time back to clinicians to focus on patient care. “

“We are excited to partner with Elevate in bringing their innovative new AFO to the U.S. market, providing clinicians and their patients suffering from drop foot with a new choice to help improve their mobility,” noted Regina Weger, President, SPS.

AFO1 products are designed to deliver an improved patient experience and enhance clinic operations. An industry first all-sizes-in-one design permits clinicians to comfortably fit a wide range of patients while significantly reducing inventory complexity.

The AFO1 line of products is slated for launch on March 1, 2021.

Source: Company Press Release