gammaCore is intended to provide non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation on the side of the neck

Image: electroCore and Doctor’s Medical have signed distribution deal for gammaCore vagus nerve stimulator. Photo: courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

Bioelectronic medicine firm electroCore has entered into a distribution agreement with Doctor’s Medical for gammaCore non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator.

Under an exclusive contract, the gammaCore will be supplied to patients with workers’ compensation injuries and automobile personal injury claims.

electroCore CEO Francis Amato said: “Our new partnership with Doctor’s Medical is another step forward in achieving our goal to make gammaCore available to patients across the country.

“The agreement further validates the importance of this therapy as a non-narcotic, non-invasive, safe and effective solution for patients suffering from migraine and cluster headache pain.”

Uses of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator offered by gammaCore

The gammaCore will offer non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) on the side of the neck. It is indicated for adjunctive use to prevent treatment of cluster headache in adult patients.

It can be used as acute treatment for pain associated with episodic cluster headache and migraine headache in adult patients.

According to the company, the safety and effectiveness of gammaCore have not been established in the acute treatment of chronic cluster headach and it has not been demonstrated to be effective for the preventive treatment of migraine headache.

Doctor’s Medical chief operations officer Tony Wright said: “We have contracts and relationships with a majority of workman’s compensation carriers throughout the U.S. and we are confident these carriers will benefit from this exclusive agreement to provide another treatment option for workers with injury-related headache pain.”

electroCore is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company that offers non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy, with an initial focus on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology and rheumatology.

Based in Longwood of Florida, Doctor’s Medical is a full service durable medical equipment (DME) provider, which is licenced by the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration. It offers bracing, post-surgical, and pain management devices to the patients.