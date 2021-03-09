The acquisition of ERI will enable EDM to further boost its market presence in the US medical imaging sector and abroad

ERI is the fifth acquisition for EDM. (Credit: bertholdbrodersen from Pixabay)

EDM Medical Solutions has acquired Iowa-based medical imaging products distributor ERI for an undisclosed sum.

The product portfolio of ERI includes major brands such as Sony and Mitsubishi.

ERI has supplied products to OBGYN practices, 3D/4D ultrasound centres and outpatient surgery facilities across the US and abroad for more than 30 years.

The acquisition of ERI is expected to allow EDM to further boost its market presence in the US medical imaging sector and abroad.

EDM Medical Solutions operations and marketing manager Benjamin El Koubi said: “EDM is very excited about the acquisition of ERI.

“This operation will broaden ERI customers’ access to consumable product offerings and open EDM to new business opportunities, as we recently launched a new brand for gynecologists: Femina.”

EDM stated that the move will facilitate a potent supply chain for its US operations and improve its negotiating capabilities with suppliers.

The merger follows the launch of EDM América Latina, the company’s Latin American business unit. In addition, the acquisition is in line with the firm’s commitment to serve more healthcare facilities both domestically and internationally.

EDM stated that ERI is its fifth acquisition and aligns with its global strategy,

EDM stated: “ERI’s focus on product quality and individualized customer care was in line with EDM’s mission and strategy. EDM’s client first philosophy has influenced its product line as well as its approach to serving healthcare facilities of all sizes.

“With the acquisition being finalized, current ERI customers can expect the same high-quality customer care they’ve enjoyed for years but with a more extensive product line that includes infection control products, biopsy supplies, and more.”

Earlier, the company acquired GE’s medical devices division Numéris and French radiology accessories provider Ondes & Rayons to better serve its clients.