HEMAsavR offers a new option for blood management teams to collect and transfer a patient’s own blood during and after surgical procedures

Image: Ecomed Solutions has secured Vizient’s technology contract for HEMAsavR blood management device. Photo: courtesy of PublicDomainPictures / Pixabay.

Healthcare solutions provider Ecomed Solutions has secured an innovative technology contract from Vizient for its HEMAsavR blood management device.

HEMAsavR is a novel sterile collection and transfer device, which does not need specialised resources for collection.

The device enables clinicians to economically collect more viable, sterile and anti-coagulated blood for assessment for cell salvage processing and return to the patient, helping to improve health outcomes.

The blood management teams can use HEMAsavR device for the collection and transferring of patient’s own blood during and after surgical procedures, enabling health systems to reduce costly and complex donor blood transfusions.

According to the company, the contract was based on a recommendation of HEMAsavR by hospital experts in this category who serve on one of Vizient’s member-led councils.

Ecomed Solutions CEO David Yurek said: “Never has a blood capture and transfer device been so easy to use. I’m confident that HEMAsavR will bring significant value to healthcare systems interested in reducing dependency on donor blood. It’s a win-win proposition for both the patient and hospital.”

Vizient serves a diverse membership base, including academic medical centres, paediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers.

Through its innovative technology programme, Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to asses potentially innovative products. Vizient will award a contract outside of the competitive bid cycle, if the product is determined as innovative.

Vizient innovative technology program leader and procurement director Debbie Archer said: “Hospitals and providers are looking for innovations that offer unique and cumulative benefit over other products available on the market today.

“Our member council determined this technology met the criteria to be recognized with the Innovative Technology designation. Congratulations to Ecomed Solutions on receiving this status.”

Based in Mundelein of Illinois, Ecomed Solutions offers a range of infusion systems, as well as products such as Sureglide cesarean delivery safety scalpel.