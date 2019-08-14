The wireless tech is capable of connecting with smart devices via the DynoLife app or third-party applications to send raw data to the cloud

US-based medical technology company DynoSense has gained US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its patented Vital Signs Measuring System.

The system marks the world’s first most integrated and cloud-based vital signs measuring and recording platform.

DynoSense has designed it to be used as simple as a digital thermometer, to capture electrocardiogram (ECG), respiration rate (RR), oral body temperature (TEMP), functional oxygen saturation of arterial hemoglobin (SpO2), optical photoplethysmogram (PPG) pulse rate (PR), and heart rate (HR).

The company’s founder and CEO Saeed Azimi said: “I am very proud of our technological accomplishments and proven capabilities to date. We are on the path to take advantage of the shift to advanced AI based monitoring systems and Digital Therapeutics methods to improve health and wellness.

“As a person with my own chronic health condition, I have come to understand the power of receiving informed preventive and self-empowering alerts that are coupled with my clinical care specialists.”

DynoSense deployed cloud-based IA technology for Vital Signs Measuring System

The wireless device is capable of communicating with any smart mobile phone through DynoLife application or third-party customised applications and sends the raw data to the cloud for computation.

In traditional systems, the raw data is analysed and results are computed within the device, while the new device allows it to be completed in the cloud through an intelligent analytic (IA) engine.

The IA engine is capable of interpreting metrics including changes in blood pressure (BP), perfusion index (PI), different types of cardiac ailments such as atrial fibrillation (AFib) and heart rate variability (HRV). Other capabilities are also in development and testing.

Furthermore, DynoSense has developed an advanced software system, Health Relationship Management Services (HRMS) that allows healthcare specialists to aggregate and interpret health data and information and create actionable, personalised health care plans.

Wellness Lifestyle & Health Group medical director, co-founder senior consultant cardiologist and physician Dr Peter Yan said: “Each year around 40 million deaths globally are caused by non-communicable diseases (NCDs). This accounts for approximately 68% of all deaths globally.

“However, most of these NCDs are preventable with innovative quality care that empowers individuals while connecting them with the right support. WL&H intends to be the leader in improving health and disease-free longevity that is why we have partnered with DynoSense to provide us with customized solutions based on their technologies.”