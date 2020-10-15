Dublin scientists use blood test to predict severity of Covid-19 in patients

Based on the changes in the ratio of these two molecules over time, the researchers developed a point system called the Dublin-Boston score, where each one-point increase was associated with a 5.6 times increase in the chance of a more severe outcome.

RCSI Professor of Medicine Gerry McElvaney, the study’s senior author and a consultant at Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital, said: “The Dublin–Boston score is easily calculated and can be applied to all hospitalised Covid-19 patients.

“More informed prognosis could help determine when to escalate or de-escalate care, a key component of the efficient allocation of resources during the current pandemic.

“The score may also have a role in evaluating whether new therapies designed to decrease inflammation in Covid-19 actually provide benefit.”

The Dublin-Boston score comes alongside research from the University of Southampton that recently discovered five cytokines – small proteins that regulate cell behaviour – that could help predict those at risk of life-threating overstimulation of immune defenses by Covid-19.

Commonly referred to as a “cytokine storm”, this outcome is one of the common causes of mortality associated with the disease, and one that healthcare professionals are currently targeting with the anti-inflammatory corticosteroid Dexamethasone.