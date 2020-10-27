The collaboration between Drawbridge Health and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma will focus initially on the development of a biomarker panel for lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes and diabetic complications. “Our research and development collaboration with Drawbridge Health has been undertaken to address the significant concern in Japan around lifestyle-related diseases by embracing OneDraw as a novel, transformative innovation” said Hiroyuki Baba, Senior Executive Officer at Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma.

Professor Nobuya Inagaki, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman of the Department of Diabetes, Endocrinology and Nutrition at Kyoto University further highlighted the significance of the collaboration between Drawbridge Health and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma. “This collaboration is forward-thinking, as it will help advance much-needed initiatives, resources and support the expansion of telemedicine in the Japanese medical field, particularly for lifestyle-related diseases.”

“There is tremendous potential for changing the trajectory of diabetes and lifestyle disease in Japan with the OneDraw device. We are excited to partner with Drawbridge Health to improve the health of millions,” said Mr. Atsushi Udoh, President and Representative Director, TOHO HOLDINGS.

“Globally, 2020 has proven that healthcare systems must quickly adapt to unexpected and ongoing challenges. Access to health information is more important than ever, and we appreciate the commitments from Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and TOHO HOLDINGS as we continue our growth and vision in Japan. We also continue to be extremely grateful for the ongoing collaboration and relationship with Kyoto University and KYOTO-iCAP,” said Lee McCracken, CEO of Drawbridge Health.

Drawbridge Health is committed to improving healthcare globally through more accessible blood sampling, beginning with the 2019 FDA-cleared and 2020 CE-marked OneDraw A1C Test System. OneDraw is a small, single use device that draws, collects, and stabilizes a capillary blood sample from the upper arm. This novel device is easy to use and enables blood to be drawn comfortably and conveniently without the need to visit a lab.