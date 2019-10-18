eon FR is body contouring technology that delivers non-contact, laser energy to reduce fat in the abdomen

Intelligent Product Solutions (IPS), a subsidiary of Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD) and award-winning product design firm, today announced an alliance with Dominion Aesthetic Technologies, Inc. to design its eon™ FR, a non-contact aesthetic device that is FDA-cleared for abdominal fat reduction.

“Working with IPS enabled us to realize the gorgeous design that we wanted for this innovative product, with a ‘Lamborghini meets Apple’ look,” said Janet Campbell, CEO and Founder of Dominion Aesthetic. “The clever engineering and design of eon FR’s non-contact body contouring device makes it visually appealing to physicians and patients, with design and safety elements for patient comfort.”

With eon FR, the laser energy is delivered using a powered articulated arm and is capable of reducing fat for more than 6x more surface area than the market leader. The treatment head simultaneously delivers laser energy and cooling to keep the patient comfortable and induce apoptosis (the destruction of fat cells). To date, select plastic surgery and dermatology practices are using eon FR throughout the United States.

“We worked with Dominion as a true partner from design concept and execution to design for manufacturing,” said Mitch Maiman, President and Co-founder of Intelligent Product Solutions. “This is another example of the innovative design we are applying in the healthcare sector.”

CEO and Chairman of Forward Industries, Terry Wise, commented, “We’re very pleased to be collaborating with Dominion, showcasing the sophisticated product design capabilities and expertise of IPS.”

