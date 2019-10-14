The agreement gives DKT WomanCare the rights to three models of intra-uterine devices (IUDs) and a Levonorgestrel intra-uterine system (LNG-IUS) across markets in Southern Africa, Eastern Europe and Central Asia

Image: DKT WomanCare Global signs distribution agreement with Pregna International. Photo: Courtesy of Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

DKT WomanCare is proud to announce the signing of a distribution agreement with Pregna International Ltd. The agreement was signed in the new offices of DKT WomanCare in Paris in the presence of M. Ajit Raje of Pregna and Messrs. Jacques-Antoine Martin, Rodrigo Portugues, and True Overholt of DKT WomanCare.

The agreement gives DKT WomanCare the rights to three models of intra-uterine devices (IUDs) and a Levonorgestrel intra-uterine system (LNG-IUS) across markets in Southern Africa (Angola, Madagascar, Malawi, South Africa, Zambia), Eastern Europe (Belarus, Russia, Ukraine), and Central Asia (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan).

“Pregna has a long history of working with different programs in the DKT International family,” says Ajit Raje, Vice President of Pregna International. “That experience, trust, and mutual respect made this agreement happen.” DKT International partners with Pregna around the world and has become one of the largest IUD sellers globally, with over 5.5 million IUDs sold in 2018 alone.

“This is a very exciting development for DKT WomanCare Global,” agrees Rodrigo Portugues, Commerical Director of DKT WomanCare. “Pregna makes high quality products and has invested in pushing the IUD market forward. We are pleased to market their innovative Etherena and SilverLine products.”

Intra-uterine devices, or IUDs, are among the most effective and affordable forms of contraception available today. All of the models included in this agreement are effective for more than 3 years, with the Etherena product providing protection for up to 10 years. However, DKT WomanCare is also excited about some of the non-contraceptive benefits available.

“Pregna’s Eloira product is very new to the market, and we couldn’t be more excited for the chance to promote an LNG-IUS,” says True Overholt, Marketing Director for DKT WomanCare. “We think LNG-IUS products like Eloira are going to become even more popular over the next five to ten years because they have fantastic product characteristics.”

The latest wave of innovation for intra-uterine contraception is commonly referred to as the IUS, or intra-uterine system. When used with the hormone levonorgestrel (which is the primary ingredient in many contraceptive products), these are called LNG-IUS. These products combine the local effect of an intra-uterine device with a low dose of levonorgestrel to prevent pregnancy. The benefit of this localized effect is a highly effective contraceptive that also treats other common disorders.

“There’s good evidence showing LNG-IUS can be used as an effective and more affordable alternative to hysterectomy and a treatment for endometriosis, heavy blood loss, and painful menstrual cramping,” says Overholt. “Basically, when levonorgestrel is present in the uterus, it regulates growth of the uterine lining. This means that when a woman experiences her period, she has less uterine lining to shed and less blood to lose. This is a huge advantage for women who suffer from menorrhagia [heavy menstrual blood loss] or anemia.”

Data on the prevalence of menorrhagia varies widely due to lack of or inconsistent reporting, but a systematic review across various countries placed the figure at 4-9% of women while the UK National Institute for Health and Care Excellence noted menorrhagia is one of the most common reasons for a referral to a gynecologist.

“We are thrilled to strengthen our collaboration with Pregna as it bolsters our vision of being a leader in increasing access to safe and innovative sexual and reproductive health technologies for women across the globe,” says Jacques-Antoine Martin, the Managing Director of DKT WomanCare. “We will be able to do a lot of good by making these products more easily available in markets that need additional contraceptive options at affordable prices. I am delighted to see both teams are committed to success and are prepared to do the work needed.”

Source: Company Press Release