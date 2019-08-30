Dexter is a surgical robot developed and manufactured in Switzerland by Distalmotion that combines the affordability of laparoscopy with the benefits of robotic solutions, Dexter pioneers simplicity and versatility in the market for minimally invasive surgical care

Image: Distalmotion completes cadaver study. Photo: Courtesy of Franck V./Unsplash

Distalmotion, a Swiss-based medical device company removing the complexity out of robotic surgery to fast track its widespread adoption in minimally invasive surgical care, announced today the successful completion of its latest cadaver study involving Dexter, its surgical robot developed and manufactured in Switzerland. Combining the affordability of laparoscopy with the benefits of robotic solutions, Dexter pioneers simplicity and versatility in the market for minimally invasive surgical care.

Speaking about the successful completion of the company latest cadaver study, Michael Friedrich, Distalmotion CEO, declared, “Our vision is to establish a new global standard of care allowing everyone to access the benefits of robotic surgery. Today’s announcement is bringing us one-step closer to realizing this vision. This is a major milestone towards Dexter go-to-market. We are now setting our sight on preparing the necessary regulatory steps before commercialisation.”

The 40+ surgeons and nurses who participated in the study, and tested the robot for surgical procedures, validated Dexter core value proposition of removing complexity out of robotic surgery by providing the ability to switch between laparoscopy and robotic surgery, and its relevance for a broad range of surgeries. They also recognized that Dexter design focus on the core of robotics allows surgeons and hospitals to access and use surgical robotics technology in healthcare settings and for procedures for which the use of a robot was previously unconceivable.

Speaking about the use of Dexter as part of the cadaver studies, Prof David Jayne from the University of Leeds, United Kingdom, commented: “Dexter is a very good platform with unique features. Participating in bringing costs down by simplifying robotics surgery, it will certainly play a role in its dissemination and widespread adoption. We should expect that Dexter will widen the repertoire of operations that can actually be done with robotics, certainly allowing more surgeons to access robotic surgery and more patients to benefit from it.”

Dr. Jamie Kelly, from Southampton added, “Using Dexter felt intuitive, very natural, and one can quickly fall into using the mechanism. The range of movements within the abdomen cavity also impressed me.”

Dr. Dieter Hahnloser from Lausanne explained, “Dexter concept exemplifies and offers a solution to the fact that sometimes you need robotics and sometimes you need standard laparoscopy, as it allows to switch between both. In addition, it is an open platform and one can use every instrument that might already be available in the OR. Finally, it mimics perfectly the movement of the hand; it gives all the manoeuvrability you’d like to have from classical robotic system. Being able to do the operation standing is also a plus.”

Also participating in the study, Prof. Luigi Boni from Milan commented, “The dexterity and articulation of the system is very good. Dexter also does cover the important benefits of robotics, and in an easier and cost-effective way.”

Source: Company Press Release