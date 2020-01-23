The new virus is a member of the coronavirus family, known to survive on surfaces for up to 28 days

Coronaviruses viewed under an electron microscope (Credit: CDC/Dr. Fred Murphy)

Dimer UVC Innovations is offering its GermFalcon, a germ-killing robot that sanitizes airplanes, to assist airlines and federal agencies disrupt the spread of a new pneumonia-like illness originating in the Wuhan region of China.

The service is being offered at no expense to airlines at select U.S. airports during this crisis.

The new virus is a member of the coronavirus family, known to survive on surfaces for up to 28 days—especially in low-humidity environments like commercial airplanes. Federal agencies are requiring airports at major U.S. ports of entry, including LAX, SFO, and JFK, to initiate enhanced health screenings of passengers arriving from Wuhan, China.

GermFalcon, developed by Dimer UVC Innovations, was specifically created to improve airplane hygiene industry-wide. The groundbreaking system uses ultraviolet-C (UVC) light to kill viruses, bacteria, and superbugs on surfaces and in the surrounding air. Designed to easily navigate an airplane cabin, GermFalcon’s strategically placed UVC lamps expose all high-touch surfaces to germicidal UVC light.

UVC light is commonly used for disinfection of air, water, and surfaces in healthcare facilities. It has been proven safe and highly effective in eliminating germs that cause infectious diseases, including coronavirus, influenza, and Ebola. The GermFalcon is the first UVC system designed to quickly disinfect an aircraft’s interior surfaces between flights.

“The threat of coronavirus infecting innocent passengers on an airplane is one we must work to eliminate immediately,” said Dimer Co-Founder Elliot Kreitenberg. “This is a dangerous virus that has already taken lives. GermFalcon is a fast and effective response to this threat, and we are pleased to offer it at no expense to contribute to emergency response efforts at LAX, SFO, and JFK airports during this crisis.”

Source: Company Press Release