DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (“DFB”) (NASDAQ: DFBH, DFBHU, DFBHW), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Deerfield Management (“Deerfield”) and Richard Barasch, today announced that it has closed its business combination with AdaptHealth Holdings LLC, the third-largest provider of home medical equipment (“HME”) in the United States. As previously announced, the transaction was approved at a special meeting of DFB’s shareholders held on November 7, 2019.

The combined company, which has been renamed AdaptHealth Corp. (“AdaptHealth”), expects that its Class A Common Stock and public warrants will continue to list on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new trading symbols “AHCO” and “AHCOW”, respectively, starting on or about Monday, November 11, 2019.

AdaptHealth will continue to be led by its seasoned team of industry and financial professionals, including Chief Executive Officer, Luke McGee; President, Josh Parnes; and Chief Financial Officer, Gregg Holst.

“On behalf of the team at DFB and Deerfield, I am thrilled to announce the closing of this transaction,” said Richard Barasch, who will serve as Chairman of the Board of AdaptHealth. “Luke and his team have built one of the industry’s leading HME providers through a combination of accretive capital deployment, high-touch customer engagement, and a scalable, purpose-built, technology-enabled operating model. We believe AdaptHealth will continue to occupy an increasingly distinct position in the home-based healthcare value chain as the most efficient provider in the space.”

“We look forward to this next, exciting phase of our growth as a public company,” said Mr. McGee. “We expect to remain an active participant in the consolidation of our industry while providing the highest level of patient care and service, with an over-arching commitment to creating value for all stakeholders.”

Headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, AdaptHealth has grown to become the third largest provider of HME in the U.S., completing more than 7,000 deliveries per day to more than 1 million patients across 49 states.

AdaptHealth offers a full suite of medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on CPAP sleep equipment and supplies, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers, and hospital beds. These lines of business comprise a total addressable market for AdaptHealth of $12-$15 billion that is growing due to multiple industry tailwinds, including an aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, and the continuing migration of healthcare from the institutional setting to the home.

AdaptHealth’s industry-leading technology platform provides a distinct competitive advantage and is in stark contrast to the outmoded and inefficient processes currently used by many companies in the HME industry. Purpose-built for the evolving HME landscape, the system is easy-to-use for physicians, provides automated and integrated proprietary workflow technology for patients’ care plans, enhances compliance, promotes efficiencies, and elevates customer service.

AdaptHealth has completed 59 acquisitions since 2012 and intends to continue to focus on increasing net revenue and profitability, both organically and via accretive acquisitions. AdaptHealth has identified a significant volume of potential acquisition opportunities and based on the current pipeline of acquisitions, believes it can add approximately $100 million of acquired revenue each year.

Source: Company Press Release