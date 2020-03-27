Tyto Care's TytoHome telehealth device enables Deaconess patients to perform comprehensive physical examinations with a Deaconess Care Provider from the comfort of home

Image: Deaconess Health System and Tyto Care partner to help fight COVID-19. (Credit: Pixabay/Gerd Altmann.)

Deaconess Health System, the premier provider of health care services to 26 counties in Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky, and Tyto Care, creator of the healthcare industry’s first all-in-one telehealth device and platform for on-demand, remote medical exams, today announced their expanded partnership to help stem the spread of COVID-19. The integration of Tyto Care’s TytoHome telehealth examination kit with the Deaconess Clinic LIVE solution enables patients to remain home and receive in-depth examinations with a Deaconess Clinic Urgent Care provider, reducing the risk of spreading the coronavirus and limiting the pressures facing emergency rooms and clinics.

TytoHome is a handheld, modular examination device enabling users to remotely examine the heart, skin, ears, throat and abdomen, as well as lungs and body temperature, which are key indicators of COVID-19. The integration with Deaconess Clinic LIVE, an on-demand minor acute illness service, connects patients to a Deaconess Clinic provider via a smartphone, tablet, laptop or PC for remote exams and diagnoses using the TytoHome device. The integrated solution allows consumers access to local providers 365 days a year, from 8 am to 8 pm, maintaining the same quality, continuity and safety as an in-person visit from the comfort of home.

“This is an ideal solution for protecting healthcare workers and other patients from COVID-19,” said Amanda Bohleber, MD, Chief Transformation Officer and Medical Director of Telehealth Services, Deaconess Health System. “We have assessed many patients for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure, and then sent them for drive-through testing. This has prevented many symptomatic patients from ever entering our facilities.”

Deaconess Clinic LIVE launched in August 2017 and began its integration with Tyto Care in September 2019. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the integrated Deaconess Clinic LIVE and Tyto Care solution has seen 10X increase in usage from patients. Use cases for the solution include triage management, testing, exposure risk, and return to work. There are now nine new locations where Deaconess Clinic LIVE patients can buy a TytoHome exam kit.

“Telehealth has emerged as an essential tool to fight and help stem the spread of COVID-19,” said Dedi Gilad, CEO and co-founder of Tyto Care. “Deaconess has fully embraced Tyto Care’s solution, enabling symptomatic patients to be monitored from home, reducing the risks facing medical staff, minimizing the pressures on overcrowded emergency rooms and clinics, and keeping people with other health concerns at home. We are proud to be working with Deaconess, who shares our vision of fully utilizing telehealth’s benefits to serve their community at this crucial time.”

Source: Company Press Release