D2 Consulting, a life sciences consulting firm, has acquired WorkUp, a patient engagement solution, designed to improve operational effectiveness and enhance patient care of complex specialty patients.

Image: The solution helps accessing real-world patient encounter and drug therapy information. Photo: Courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

D2 offers strategic and tactical commercialisation services for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and digital health manufacturers, and the acquisition reflects the company’s commitment to bringing innovative solutions to the market.

Through the acquisition, D2 intends to expand its existing technology solutions to provide support for manufacturers, specialty pharmacies, HUBs, payers, pharmacy benefit managers and integrated delivery networks.

The company said that it intends to provide an increased focus on the patient, with real-world, near real-time access to resolving patient reported issues.

D2 Consulting CEO Dean Erhardt said: “These expanded capabilities will drive operational efficiency, enhance difficult to obtain data collection and data management and improve the patient experience through greater compliance and customized patient management programs.

“WorkUp is an exceptional company, developed by innovative designers, software engineers, medical professionals and entrepreneurs who bring a wealth of knowledge from diverse business and healthcare backgrounds. This solution is capable of producing better care outcomes while lowering overall health care costs, improving care coordination that drives optimal care outcomes”

D2 said that the WorkUp solution, an easy to integrate, implement and operate for proven user experiences and transparent, data-driven outcomes, was originally developed to support high maintenance patients diagnosed with cancer, liver disease or blood disorders.

The solution is set to reduce telephone calls to confirm monthly refills by 50-70%, reduce documentation costs, replace traditional spreadsheets and access database files with a system that tracks tasks, escalates and resolves patient reported issues in near real-time,

In addition, it helps in accessing real-world patient encounter and drug therapy information, sharing it securely and seamlessly across client-designated teams, and obtaining positive time and costs impacts in dispensing specialty medications in personalized care management.

WorkUp co-founders Kenny Engels and Unha Engels said: “We have always believed strongly, based on the relevant evidence in the field as well as in our own WorkUp cohorts, that higher quality patient communication is the answer to some of the biggest problems in healthcare today: non-adherence, unmanaged symptoms and side effects, and often low patient satisfaction.”