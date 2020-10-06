FlexSure device is said to be the world's first wrappable radiofrequency applicator for flexible, hands-free and non-invasive RF treatments

Cynosure’s FlexSure wrappable radiofrequency applicator. (Credit: PRNewswire / Cynosure, Inc.)

Medical aesthetics company Cynosure has expanded its TempSure 300-watt platform with the introduction of new FlexSure device in the US and Canada.

FlexSure device is claimed to be the world’s first wrappable radiofrequency (RF) applicator for flexible, hands-free and non-invasive RF treatments.

Featuring advanced unique peel-and-stick single-use applicators, the body-boosting FlexSure device enables to provide deep tissue heating to multiple body parts such as the abdomen, flanks, back, arms, buttocks, thighs and above the knees.

FlexSure device enables practitioners to deliver effective treatment within 15 minutes

FlexSure device, which is available in multiple sizes and each installed with six customisable zones and real-time temperature-sensing capabilities, enables practitioners to deliver consistent, quick and effective treatment within 15 minutes per body area.

FlexSure device is said to curve and conform to the anatomy of patients to deliver a comfortable and gentle treatment for all skin types.

The device is provided with a customised guided user interface, which includes both a standard and advanced mode.

FlexSure applicators have been designed to raise tissue temperature for selected medical conditions such as temporary relief of pain, muscle spasms, and an increase in local circulation.

Cynosure CEO Todd Tillemans said: “As practitioners ready themselves for a post-pandemic world, we at Cynosure are committed to driving innovation forward and delivering best-in-class technology like FlexSure that not only meets our growing base of consumer needs, but practitioner needs as well, helping them to maximize both time with each patient and resources to remain productive and profitable.”

In February this year, Cynosure secured clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Potenza radiofrequency microneedling device.

Cynosure is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of aesthetic treatment systems for plastic surgeons, dermatologists and other medical practitioners.

The company’s product portfolio is comprised of products such as Alexandrite, diode, Nd: YAG, picosecond, pulse dye, Q-switched lasers, intense pulsed light and RF technology.