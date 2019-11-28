Solution simplifies dental practice communications, delivers better patient care

Image: Curve Dental integrates with Weave. Photo: Courtesy of jan mesaros/Pixabay

Curve Dental, a leading provider of cloud-based dental solutions, today announced its integration with Weave, the leading patient communication platform. With this integration, Curve Dental customers can seamlessly use Weave’s collection of communication tools.

“Patient experience is a top priority for most dental practices, with technology being a cornerstone of the modern experience,” said Dave Cormack, Executive Chairman of Curve Dental. “By partnering with a proven patient communications solution like Weave, Curve customers will have access to a modern, HIPAA-approved communications tool that aligns perfectly with today’s digitally-savvy patients.”

Curve Dental’s practice management software combined with Weave allows dental practices and small businesses to communicate more efficiently and effectively with patients and customers.

“Curve’s dedication to streamlining processes for dental practices closely aligns with our mission of bringing businesses closer to the people who use them,” said Brandon Rodman, CEO, and co-founder at Weave. “Curve brings flexibility and efficiencies to all dental processes and our integration will extend these capabilities to nurturing the patient relationship and experience. It’s game-changing for practice owners and their staff, and we’re really excited to see the impact on their businesses and patients.”

Source: Company Press Release