Curry Health Network, an integrated health care delivery system based in Gold Beach, Oregon, today announced that its flagship hospital, Curry General Hospital, has recently adopted the ClickClean advanced laparoscopic device, manufactured by Medeon Biodesign (Taipei, Taiwan). Adopting meaningful technologies that drive positive change and benefit patients directly is an integral part of Curry Health Network’s mission to promote healthy communities with efficient, quality health care, making ClickClean an ideal solution for its surgeons performing laparoscopy.

ClickClean provides physicians performing laparoscopic surgery a sustained clear view of the surgical area through a simple “click and clean” in-situ cleaning mechanism. This can significantly reduce the length of laparoscopic procedures, as well as reduce risks associated with obstructed vision, such as scope damage and procedure-associated infections.

“Having the ClickClean device with me during surgery has proven invaluable,” commented Curry Health Network’s (CHN) general surgeon, Jessica Carlson, M.D. “If you can’t see very well during a gall bladder surgery, for example, it makes the entire procedure about twice as difficult. To maintain a clear view, I used to have to remove and clean my surgical camera every 5 minutes. Now I can clean my camera lens with the click of a button, helping me stay focused on the surgery itself with less attention paid to camera maintenance. It’s an incredibly simple and useful technology that benefits me, and subsequently, my patients immensely.”

“Ensuring our patients have access to the latest surgical advancements is a key part of our mission,” added Virginia (Ginny) Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Curry Health Network. “We are always searching for technologies that help our physicians deliver better outcomes and improve safety wherever possible. Medeon’s philosophy – to deliver high-impact, high-value devices – aligns soundly with CHN’s mission, as we strive to put these types of technologies to work for our patients.”