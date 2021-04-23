The financing will support Current Health’s platform, which is being used worldwide to monitor and manage patient care at home

Current Health to advance remote monitoring platform. (Credit: Parentingupstream from Pixabay.)

US-based remote care management firm Current Health has secured $43m in a Series B financing round led by Northpond Ventures.

LRVHealth, OSF HealthCare, Section 32, Elements Health Ventures, along with the existing investors have participated in the funding round.

As part of the investment, Northpond Ventures director Andrea Jackson, and LRVHealth general partner Tripp Peake, will join the Current Health board.

Jackson said: “It’s rare to see a company successfully execute across both healthcare delivery and drug delivery, this is what makes Current Health so special.

“As healthcare moves into the home, pharmaceutical companies are developing new models that go beyond the pill and enable greater delivery at home with fewer side effects at lower cost.

“Current Health’s proven track record of delivering across both pharma and health systems makes them the perfect company to bridge this gap.”

The Series B financing will support Current Health’s platform, which is being used worldwide to monitor and manage patient care at home.

The patient care company claims that major pharmaceutical companies, like AstraZeneca, use its platform to deliver complex therapy at home and support home-based drug trials.

It ingests data from hundreds of remote monitoring devices and offers a single point of insight into patient health outside the hospital, to identify and predict the disease.

Its physician-led virtual command centre offers 24/7 care management capability and easily integrates with a wide range of in-home healthcare services.

Current Health CEO and co-founder Chris McCann said: “We’ve built Current Health to serve as the ‘mission control’ for organisations to transition healthcare from the hospital to the home and meet patients where they are.

“Our Series B financing, from the top investors in both healthcare and pharma, will enable us to rapidly grow on a global scale and meet the demand for an integrated, enterprise approach.”