CSA Medical, presented positive 12-month results of its feasibility study for the RejuvenAir Metered Cryospray system yesterday at the 2019 European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress in Madrid, Spain.

In the session entitled, “Bronchoscopic Treatment of COPD: Hot News,” Dr. Justin Garner (Essex, United Kingdom) presented 12-month follow-up data on all patients treated with Metered Cryospray (MCS) utilizing the RejuvenAir System. The RejuvenAir System is a revolutionary cryosurgical device that applies spray liquid nitrogen to the central airways through a minimally invasive bronchoscopic procedure. The extreme-cold flash freezes damaged surface area lung cells which results in a rejuvenative healing process.

Thirty-five patients were enrolled in this safety and feasibility trial (NCT02483637) and all have completed their treatments. The data presented showed clinically meaningful improvements in multidimensional measures of cough, sputum production, breathlessness, and Quality of Life (QoL), as measured by Saint George’s Respiratory Questionnaire (SGRQ) and COPD Assessment Test (CAT). MCS is designed to address the underlying causes of Chronic Bronchitis, the over-production of mucus and damaged cilia.

The one-year data showed superior scores in QoL measures versus pharmacologic standard of care regimens. Dirk-Jan Slebos, M.D., Ph.D. of the Department of Pulmonary Diseases, at the University Medical Center Groningen, The Netherlands reported that “Metered Cryospray appears to have a beneficial response with a decrease in cough and mucus production even in our patients who had optimized medical management. The overall improvement in breathing resulted in increased physical activity supporting the potential for RejuvenAir to measurably improve quality of life in chronic bronchitis patients.”

Source: Company Press Release