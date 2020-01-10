“As a national leader in opioid treatment, we are committed to bringing best-in-class treatment options to those struggling with Opioid Use Disorder. reSET-O is a complementary therapy to our outpatient treatment program that has already shown to be successful in keeping more patients on the path to recovery,” Rupert McCormac, M.D., CEO of Crossroads Treatment Centers, said. “Our collaboration with Pear means more people will get access to the support they need to fight opioid addiction.”

reSET-O is a 12-week prescription treatment that includes algorithmically-driven cognitive behavioral therapy, fluency training, and contingency management. The product is intended to be used in conjunction with buprenorphine-based Medication-Assisted Treatment for the treatment of OUD in patients 18 years or older currently under the care of a clinician.

reSET-O also includes a Clinician Dashboard. The dashboard helps clinicians monitor their patients’ progress toward recovery, including patient-reported substance use, cravings triggers and buprenorphine use.

“Pear is excited to team with Crossroads to rapidly expand potential access to reSET-O to help qualifying patients who are battling opioid abuse and addiction,” said Corey McCann, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Pear. “We believe PDTs can transform the way clinicians treat addiction and help patients manage their recovery anytime, anywhere. It will take a broad-based coalition to address the opioid crisis in the US, including clinics, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and public and private payers.”

The efficacy of reSET-O was evaluated in a pivotal, randomized trial of 170 patients seeking treatment for OUD, who received supervised buprenorphine treatment paired with a behavior therapy program, either with or without the addition of the therapeutic content of reSET-O. The clinical trial showed that the digital therapeutic produced an overall retention rate of 82.4 percent through the end of 12 weeks of treatment compared with 68.4 percent overall retention rate for patients who did not use reSET-O.

ARS Treatment Centers is a category leader in Office-Based Opioid Treatment (OBOT) with a family of dedicated doctors, nurse practitioners, counselors and professionals that use proven individualized treatment plans (medication, counseling, and toxicology services) to provide the highest quality of professional care.

reSET-O Indications for Use

reSET-O is intended to increase retention of patients with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) in outpatient treatment by providing cognitive behavioral therapy, as an adjunct to outpatient treatment that includes transmucosal buprenorphine and contingency management, for patients 18 years or older who are currently under the supervision of a clinician. reSET-O is indicated as a prescription-only prescription digital therapeutic.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION:

Warnings: reSET-O is intended for patients whose primary language is English and who have access to an Android/iOS tablet or smartphone. reSET-O is intended only for patients who own a smartphone and are familiar with use of smartphone apps (applications).

reSET-O should not be used by individuals outside active OUD treatment. It is not intended to replace treatment by you, the patient’s medical provider. It should be used as an adjunct to clinician treatment, buprenorphine treatment and contingency management.

reSET-O is not intended to be used as ­­­a stand-alone therapy for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD). reSET-O does not represent a substitution for a patient’s medication. Patients should continue to take their medications as directed by their healthcare provider. The ability of reSET-O to prevent potential relapse after therapy discontinuation has not been studied.

Clinicians should not use reSET-O to communicate with their patients about emergency medical issues. Patients should be clearly instructed not to use reSET-O to communicate to their clinician any urgent or emergent information. In case of an emergency, patients should dial 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.