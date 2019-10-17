The Companion dual chamber reconstitution syringe (C-DCS) helps maintain separation of the drug product from the diluent during storage

Credence MedSystems has secured a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop its dual-chamber drug delivery device for the global health setting.

The funding will be used to advance the development of a safe reconstitution and injection device for administration of drug and vaccine products that need storage in dried form until the time of use.

Credence’s dual-chamber reconstitution syringe is being developed for use in developing nations.

Credence MedSystems CEO Jeff Shanley said: “Credence MedSystems is committed to working with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to help all people lead healthy, productive lives.

“Enabling the safe, easy and effective delivery of critical therapies in developing nations is an area where Credence can apply its expertise to support the foundation’s mission and help affect meaningful change where it is most needed.”

Credence’s Companion dual-chamber reconstitution syringe is a user-friendly drug delivery system

The Companion dual chamber reconstitution syringe (C-DCS) is a user-friendly drug delivery system, which helps separate drug product from the diluent during storage and enables simple reconstitution and injection at the point of use.

According to the company, the C-DCS is shipped ready-for-use. The user can press the thumbpad to transfer liquid from the rear chamber into the front chamber where it mixes with the dried drug product.

An audible and tactile click occurs upon completion of the injection, which will provide an end-of-dose cue as the needle automatically retracts into the barrel of the syringe.

The process safeguards the user from needlestick injury and permanently disables the system from reuse.

Credence has collaborated with contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) Lyophilization Technology (LTI) to advance the development of the dual-chamber device with better drug formulation and fill-finish processing.

LTI president Ed Trappler said: “It is an extraordinary opportunity to support the venerable ambition of the Gates Foundation in promoting health throughout the world.

“We are pleased to again collaborate with Credence MedSystems, a pioneering device company developing innovative approaches for the delivery of challenging injectable products.”

In August this year, Credence MedSystems has secured $12.8m series B financing, which will be used to support ongoing development and scaling of its portfolio of advanced drug delivery products.