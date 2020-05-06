eCaseLink combines Participant Registration, eConsent, eSource, EDC, IRT/IWRS/RTSM, eCOA/ePRO, CTMS and Safety into a single system

COVID-19 Study from SeaStar medical using DSG's eCaseLink 10 virtual trial technologies. (Credit: Daniel Roberts from Pixabay.)

DSG, Inc., industry leader in eClinical software and services for life sciences, harnesses its Version 10 flagship eCaseLink™ Electronic Source System, Participant Tracker, and electronic and remote Consent systems, changing the game for COVID-19 rapid-start studies.

COVID-19 pandemic brings its own unique challenges for investigative sites now overwhelmed with limited or no time to get trained on a study protocol. They require an easy to use system that guides them, one that works on any device available at that moment; a unified system that walks them through the entire protocol workflow, guiding them seamlessly from Participant Registration to Electronic Informed Consent; from Randomizing patients to entering critical study data in real-time; from managing investigative product to final electronic signature. They need a solution that is flexible but Intuitive, requiring zero training. Fast, because doctors at these sites are forced to move at a frenetic pace. The system must relieve much of their burden while simultaneously reducing errors when there is no time to focus, and helps to ensure compliance to the study protocol.

First introduced in 1999, eCaseLink combines Participant Registration, eConsent, eSource, EDC, IRT/IWRS/RTSM, eCOA/ePRO, CTMS and Safety into a single system that is module-based and patient-centric, built for all web-connected devices such as tablets, smart-phones, laptops and desktops. eCaseLink provides the fastest start up, quickest database lock, and most rapid FDA submissions resulting in a measurable ROI. The enhanced interoperable API based on the CDISC ODM allows eCaselink to work with other trial applications used across a study enabling sponsors and CROs to completely work within a functional service provider model.

“As the COVID pandemic spreads, we understand that DSG is uniquely placed with our clinical trial experience and software to make a difference” said Tony Varano, CEO at DSG. “During these times, the ability to provide adaptable solutions at a rapid pace is paramount, which we provide to clients through our FAST program. DSG has committed all of our resources to help any and all emerging companies in the healthcare domain to run compliant studies without pandemic-related issues affecting sites and patients. We are happy that our partner, EmpiriStat, and an upcoming medical device company like SeaStar Medical chose us to run their trial.”

DSG, Inc. is a leading global eClinical provider with a unified suite of innovative technology solutions for the global clinical research community. DSG’s eClinical software platform provides competitive advantage that is cost-effective and quickest to build. DSG’s award-winning eCaseLink solutions are used in thousands of clinical trials around the globe.

