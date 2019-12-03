CorTechs Labs also has two additional presentations at the RSNA AI Showcase involving their AI-powered diagnostic imaging solutions

Image: CorTechs Labs presents findings on Alzheimer's Disease. Photo: Courtesy of Cristian Newman/Unsplash

CorTechs Labs, the leading quantitative neuroimaging software company, announced today they will be exhibiting at RSNA 2019, which is taking place from December 1-6, 2019. In addition to technical exhibits on both the main floor and AI Showcase, the company will present their findings from a recent study titled: “Determining Brain Age Using Machine Learning Combined with Automated Brain Segmentation and PET Imaging in Normal, Alzheimer’s Disease and Mild Cognitive Impairment Subjects.” The company has a number of other presentations throughout the conference and will be at booth numbers 4055 in South Hall, Level 3 and 10514F in the AI Showcase, Level 1.

CorTechs Labs recently developed a machine learning based age-prediction model for metabolic and volumetric changes of normal brain structures and evaluated this model on imaging data from patients with Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and mild cognitive impairment (MCI), as well as control subjects. The company will be presenting its findings at the conference around the understanding that determining brain aging may be critical to identify potential biomarkers in neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease.

“Our goal is to supply innovative technology that enables physicians to provide excellent care with a very high degree of accuracy,” said Chris Airriess, chief executive officer of CorTechs Labs. “As the diagnostic neuroimaging market grows and the technology advances, the research insights such as those we are presenting at RSNA will continue to improve the early, accurate diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease as well as other neurological disorders.”

CorTechs Labs will have the following three different presentations at RSNA 2019:

Wednesday 3:30-3:50 p.m.: AI-Powered Diagnostic Decision Support Using Volumetric Biomarkers and Non-Imaging Patient Data (Innovation Theater Presentation). Presented by CEO Chris N Airriess, PhD and Director of Science and Engineering, Sebastian Magda, PhD

Session: IN08D, in South Hall Level 3

Thursday 12:15-12:45 p.m.: Determining Brain Age Using Machine Learning Combined with Automated Brain Segmentation and PET Imaging In Normal, Alzheimer’s Disease and Mild Cognitive Impairment Subjects (Poster Discussion). Presented by Weidong Luo, PhD.

Session: AI262-SD-THA1, in the AI Community, Learning Center

Thursday 12:30-12:50 p.m.: AI-Powered Volumetrics to Improve Radiologist Efficiency and Accuracy (AI Theater Presentation). Presented by Clinical Specialist, Micki Maes.

Session: AI55, in AI Showcase, North Building, Level 1

CorTechs Labs’ cutting-edge brain imaging analysis provides neurologists, radiologists and clinical researchers worldwide with a convenient and cost-effective means to quantify brain structures to help assess a variety of neurological conditions.

Source: Company Press Release