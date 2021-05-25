The expansion is expected to add new capacity for Nitinol processing and catheter manufacturing

The new facility will help meet increasing demand in Nitinol processing and specialised catheters. (Credit: Business Wire)

Confluent Medical Technologies is set to expand its manufacturing location in Costa Rica to meet increasing demand in Nitinol processing and specialised catheters.

The company will add a new 67,000ft² facility to its Costa Rica manufacturing base to support customers producing specialised medical devices using Nitinol components and complex catheters.

The new facility, which will be co-located with the existing Confluent Costa Rica facilities, is expected to commence operations in the first quarter of 2022.

Confluent will use the new facility to expand its capacity of processing Nitinol components.

The facility will also allow the company to manufacture complex catheters using a combination of clean rooms and white-space manufacturing.

Confluent president and CEO Dean Schauer said: “Confluent has been experiencing consistent and strong growth in recent years.

“This expansion will support our new product pipeline that is significantly stronger than anything Confluent has previously experienced.”

Confluent stated that it is supporting growing medical device markets such as interventional neurovascular, electrophysiology, structural heart and peripheral vascular.

The company collaborates with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to create a selective product portfolio, including transcatheter heart valves, neurovascular implants, endovascular stent grafts and advanced smart catheters.

Confluent has facilities in Fremont and Laguna Niguel of California, Warwick of Rhode Island, Windham of Maine, Austin of Texas, Chattanooga of Tennessee and San Jose of Costa Rica.