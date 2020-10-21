The Coronet TM Soft Tissue Fixation Systems is a tenodesis device intended for the fixation of soft tissue and tendon to bone

“The Coronet was remarkably effective in streamlining the posterior tibial tendon reattachment portion of the Kidner procedure,” said Dr. DiDomenico. “I am excited at the time efficiency the Coronet provided by not having to suture. I also appreciate the ease of obtaining the appropriate tension with the Coronet versus suture.” CoNextions Medical is currently launching the Coronet throughout the United States. The device will be marketed by a network of orthopedic distributors across the country.

