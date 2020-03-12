As the most important operating platform of Concord Medical in China, Meizhong Jiahe is focusing on the development and management of comprehensive cancer hospitals and the standalone radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging center network in China

Image: Concord Medical secures RMB700 million investment. (Credit: Pixabay/moerschy.)

Concord Medical Services, a healthcare provider specializing in cancer care, research, education and prevention by operating a network of medically advanced comprehensive cancer hospitals and standalone radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China, today announced that CITIC Industrial Investment Group Limited, a renowned investment institution, will make an investment in Concord Medical’s subsidiary, Meizhong Jiahe Hospital Management Group, subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions pursuant to an agreement entered into between the parties. The total investment will be approximately RMB700 million.

As the most important operating platform of Concord Medical in China, Meizhong Jiahe is focusing on the development and management of comprehensive cancer hospitals and the standalone radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging center network in China. Meizhong Jiahe is committed to provide its patients with high-quality patient-centered multidisciplinary cancer care services. In addition, Meizhong Jiahe provides the cutting-edge Proton therapy treatment option in the Company’s Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou cancer hospitals. Meizhong Jiahe is dedicated to become a premier cancer medical services provider for the patients in China by helping to eradicate the cancer diseases by offering international recognized clinical research, multidisciplinary treatment care approach and advanced hospital management systems.

Dr. Jianyu Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Concord Medical, commented, “We are excited and honored to have such a strong partner to make a significant investment in Meizhong Jiahe, which can support the opening of our Guangzhou Cancer Hospital this year and the operation of our other medical institutions. We are very confident that Meizhong Jiahe will continue to take this opportunity to invest in the healthcare industry in China and to introduce more state-of-the art medical technologies to our hospitals. We also believe that Meizhong Jiahe will offer the high-quality clinical outcomes and the world-class cancer care services to our patients.”

