The partnership is expected to provide specialist neurological rehabilitation services

Image: Myomo partners with Hobbs Rehabilitation in the UK. Photo: Courtesy of Hobbs Rehabilitation

Myomo, a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis, today announced that it has formed a partnership with Hobbs Rehabilitation to provide a range of services to support MyoPro users in the UK. Hobbs neurological physiotherapists and occupational therapists will work with patients using the Myomo family of myoelectric orthotics and have already been using Myomo devices to treat patients with upper limb paralysis as part of their intensive rehabilitation packages.

Jon Naft, Myomo Vice President and General Manager-International, stated, “Hobbs’ clinicians have undergone rigorous training on how to support MyoPro users, and have gained hands-on experience with our devices. Hobbs’ physiotherapists will support a growing number of MyoPro users in the UK and work with Dorset Orthopaedics, who will provide bespoke devices as required. We believe this will enable new MyoPro users to best achieve the functional benefits that are possible with their devices.”

Helen Hobbs, founder of Hobbs Rehabilitation, commented “We are delighted to be partnering with Myomo to incorporate the use of MyoPro within our treatment packages for our patients. This unique technology gives our therapists another tool to improve an individuals’ access to active movement, functional task practice, strength training and spasticity management and ultimately improve patients’ outcomes and functional independence.”

Source: Company Press Release