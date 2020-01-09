The new agreement allows Premier members access to Coloplast’s full portfolio of ostomy products, including ostomy pouches and supporting products
Coloplast, a global medical device company and market leader in intimate healthcare needs, has been awarded a three-year group purchasing agreement for ostomy products with Premier Inc. in the US.
“We are delighted that Premier has added us to their Enterostomal Therapy contract. Coloplast shares Premier’s core values to improve patient outcomes and provide value to its customers, and we look forward to doing exactly that for Premier’s membership,” says Senior Vice President Manu Varma, Chronic Care North America.
The agreement is multi-source and effective for three years beginning April 1, 2020. Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,000 U.S. hospitals and hospital systems and more than 175,000 other providers to transform healthcare.