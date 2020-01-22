Existing Cognate shareholder, EW Healthcare Partners and its co-investors led the investment in Cognate
Cognate BioServices, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specialized in cell and cell-mediated gene therapy products today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Cobra Biologics, a leading CDMO specialized in providing development and manufacturing services for plasmid DNA and viral vector.
Existing Cognate shareholder, EW Healthcare Partners and its co-investors led the investment in Cognate and the financing for the acquisition of Cobra, with participation from Medivate Partners.
With the addition of Cobra’s specialized expertise in plasmid DNA, viral vectors, protein and microbiota, from development to fill-finish, Cognate is well-positioned as a global industry-leading services provider to deliver drug development and manufacturing solutions to the cell and gene immunotherapy and regenerative medicine industry around the world.
Cobra Biologics has cGMP facilities in the UK and Sweden. Cognate operates an 80,000+ square foot manufacturing facility located in Memphis, TN, and a dedicated development facility in Baltimore.
“We are all thrilled to close this transaction and start delivering on our combined value proposition,” said J. Kelly Ganjei, CEO of Cognate. “The combined Cognate-Cobra expertise, infrastructure, and geographical footprint immediately position both businesses to address current and future market needs more quickly, effectively, and comprehensively, with our focus of owning and optimizing the complex aspects of the supply chain. In support of this acquisition we have been working to expand our commercial capacity and capabilities to effectively provide a unique, scalable option for drug development and manufacturing to our clients and their patients.”
This transaction further supports Cognate’s mission to meet the needs of the ultimate consumer of its services — the patients with unmet medical needs while maintaining focus on providing rapid access to advanced manufacturing capabilities integrated into a scalable manufacturing environment.
