Cognate BioServices, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specialized in cell and cell-mediated gene therapy products today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Cobra Biologics, a leading CDMO specialized in providing development and manufacturing services for plasmid DNA and viral vector.

Existing Cognate shareholder, EW Healthcare Partners and its co-investors led the investment in Cognate and the financing for the acquisition of Cobra, with participation from Medivate Partners.

With the addition of Cobra’s specialized expertise in plasmid DNA, viral vectors, protein and microbiota, from development to fill-finish, Cognate is well-positioned as a global industry-leading services provider to deliver drug development and manufacturing solutions to the cell and gene immunotherapy and regenerative medicine industry around the world.