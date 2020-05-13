The ClinOne solution and its suite of products were created to improve clinical trial enrollment, retention, virtual patient management and remote clinical monitoring.

ClinOne is expanding its strategic collaboration with BioIntelliSense to combine continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence with the ClinOne ClinTrialConnect™ patient portal platform. The addition of the FDA-cleared BioSticker™ and BioButton™ single-use medical devices provides an effortless and improved trial participant experience for continuous temperature and vital sign monitoring of symptoms associated with COVID-19. The new BioButton medical-grade device allows for effortless remote data capture and continuous multi-parameter monitoring of temperature, respiratory rate and heart rate at rest, body position, sleep and activity state for a remarkable 90 days on a single disposable on-body sensor.

“With BioIntelliSense, we will be able to capture a wide array of medical-grade biosensor data and offer our enterprise clients a new standard for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), resulting in more efficient and scalable virtual clinical trials. Clinical trial participants will benefit from an improved experience knowing that their health is of top priority,” said Rob Bohacs, ClinOne CEO.

“The introduction of an effortless and cost-effective solution for COVID-19 symptom monitoring will greatly benefit clinical trial stakeholders, including patients, investigators, sponsors, and regulatory authorities. Our combined capabilities position ClinOne and BioIntelliSense to become the gold standard across all interventional clinical trials,” according to Rob Bohacs.

COVID-19 has dramatically altered the clinical trial landscape and accelerated the need for remote monitoring solutions to support decentralized virtual care trials, at scale. The ability to ‘bring the trial to the patient’ with multi-parameter monitoring, from the comfort of a patient’s home, provides the ultimate in convenience along with improved cost efficiencies. In today’s COVID-19 environment, it is essential to reduce the risk of exposure and maintain a safe trial experience with a comprehensive remote care platform.

“We are extremely excited about the strategic collaboration with BioIntelliSense to help move clinical trials into a new frontier with the next generation of safety and COVID-19 monitoring of patients. Through our combined capabilities, we can significantly reduce the cost of clinical trials and improve clinical trial patient experiences by monitoring patients and their well-being remotely through the BioIntelliSense FDA-cleared medical devices,” according to Rob Bohacs, ClinOne CEO.

