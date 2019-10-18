The connected Clarify Home Light Therapy System has several features – such as smartphone treatment scheduling and reminders – which help to improve treatment adherence over prior options

Image: The Clarify System is indicated for localized phototherapeutic treatment of dermatologic conditions. Photo: Courtesy of Kjerstin Michaela Haraldsen from Pixabay.

Clarify Medical will present adherence and satisfaction data from 30 patients using the connected Clarify Home Light Therapy System during a clinical poster session at The Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference in Las Vegas.

In a retrospective, open-label clinical study, treatment data was collected from 30 patients (14 males and 16 females) with plaque-type psoriasis using Clarify’s novel connected home phototherapy system. Patients administered the treatment at home using the scheduling, dosing and guidance built into the System. The connected technology remotely monitors patients to collect treatment and adherence data. Adherence was calculated by the number of treatments/opportunities over the first 20 treatments or first 40 treatment opportunities. Dosing opportunities were determined in accordance with the American Academy of Dermatology NB-UVB dosing guidelines for psoriasis. Patient satisfaction was measured using a five-point Likert scale.

Patient ages ranged from 10-65, with a mean of 41. Overall mean rate of adherence was 57.1% (median 54.9%) and mean satisfaction was 3.75/5.0 (median 4.0/5.0). There were no differences in adherence or satisfaction between gender or age groups. No safety or tolerability issues were reported.

“Patient adherence and compliance with accepted disease and phototherapy treatment protocols is an important consideration to optimize outcomes when choosing a delivery system,” said Dr. Steven R. Feldman, Professor of Dermatology, Wake Forest School of Medicine. “The Clarify Home Light Therapy System combines a novel, smartphone-connected handheld device with technology-driven training, scheduling, and monitoring capabilities to produce improved patient adherence and satisfaction. This unique system is an important addition to treatment options for appropriate patients.”

“NB-UVB phototherapy is one of the most cost-effective treatments available for patients with chronic skin conditions, as long as treatment protocols are followed,” said George Mahaffey, President & CEO of Clarify Medical. “This study shows that the Clarify System’s integrated smartphone-based treatment scheduling, reminders, and improved usability, combined with our CarePartner Support, helps increase patients’ adherence to their personalized home phototherapy treatment protocols as prescribed by their physicians. High patient satisfaction and treatment adherence should accelerate adoption of home-based NB-UVB phototherapy, giving dermatologists another tool to help manage their psoriasis, vitiligo, and eczema patients.”

The Clarify System, which has been cleared by the FDA, is indicated for localized phototherapeutic treatment of dermatologic conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis (eczema), seborrheic dermatitis and leukoderma on all skin types (I-VI). It is the first and only connected phototherapy system that uses an app on the patient’s own smartphone (iOS or Android) to manage the dose, frequency, and duration of UVB light therapy, helping to ensure that patients receive the proper doses recommended by the American Academy of Dermatology in its published Guidelines of Care for the Management of Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis and The Vitiligo Working Group Recommendations for NarrowBand Ultraviolet B Light Phototherapy Treatment of Vitiligo. The treatment regimen is prescribed by the patient’s physician but monitored and controlled by the Clarify System, enabling patients to administer treatment with clinical precision in the convenience of their homes. The connected system monitors dosing, adherence, compliance, patient progress and satisfaction.

The Clarify smartphone app syncs to a patented, lightweight, handheld device which guides patients through delivering targeted narrowband UVB phototherapy treatments for their specific skin conditions. All treatment records, including photographs and patient-reported outcomes, are available to both the patient and the physician and can be used for evaluation during follow-up visits. Clarify CarePartners, trained patient support personnel, act as the first line of support for patients – coaching them on the use of the system and encouraging treatment adherence – greatly reducing the burden of these functions on the physician’s practice.

Source: Company Press Release