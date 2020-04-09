The hydrogen oxygen nebulizer, used to treat patients with mild to severe symptoms, has the potential to become one of the most vital adjuvant therapies in the global fight against the epidemic. The device can be used alone or in combination via a trident joint

An innovative technology-powered medical device developed by Chinese medical equipment provider Asclepius Meditec has been successfully used in the treatment of patients with confirmed COVID-19. The hydrogen oxygen nebulizer, as a result of nine years of research and development by Asclepius Meditec, uses water electrolysis to produce three liters of mixed gas containing 66.66% hydrogen and 33.33% oxygen.

Hydrogen, the smallest molecular gas in the atmosphere, can replace nitrogen to transport oxygen into the alveoli of the lungs. Hydrogen’s powerful anti-inflammatory effect can prevent the acute inflammation caused by the virus and the concomitant multi-organ dysfunction. The hydrogen oxygen nebulizer, used to treat patients with mild to severe symptoms, has the potential to become one of the most vital adjuvant therapies in the global fight against the epidemic. The device can be used alone or in combination via a trident joint. It can be also used in parallel with oxygen pipelines, invasive ventilators and non-invasive ventilators in hospitals.

Source: Company Press Release