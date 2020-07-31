CHF Solutions, Inc. (CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation

CHF Solutions signs distribution arrangement for Israel and Palestine. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay.)

CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS) today announced the signing of a distribution agreement with SysteMedic Ltd., covering Israel, representing the second distribution partnership in the Middle East region. Ultrafiltration therapy is now available in multiple countries outside the U.S.

Ninety percent of hospitalizations among heart failure patients are due to signs and symptoms of fluid overload,1 and approximately two percent of the Israeli population suffers from heart failure.2 The Aquadex SmartFlow System is a simple, flexible and smart fluid management platform using ultrafiltration to stabilize patients experiencing fluid overload, giving providers the ability to manage their patients’ fluid balance with precision, control and ease.

“CHF Solutions is committed to making ultrafiltration therapy available for patients throughout the world. Our partnership with SysteMedic demonstrates continued execution on that strategy,” said John Erb, chairman and CEO of CHF Solutions. “Subject to regulatory approval, we look forward to working with SysteMedic to make the simple, flexible and smart Aquadex SmartFlow™ system available to patients in Israel suffering from fluid overload due to heart failure, cardiovascular surgery and other critical care conditions.”

“We are very excited to work with CHF Solutions to introduce their ultrafiltration technology to Israel,” said Arik Yanco, General Manager of SysteMedic. “We believe the Aquadex therapy will make a difference in the quality of lives of patients and look forward to a successful partnership.”

Source: Company Press Release