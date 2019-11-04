Image: CHF Solutions will increase focus on cardiac surgery. Photo: Courtesy of skeeze from Pixabay.

CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHFS), a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing a clinically proven solution for diuretic-resistant patients suffering from fluid overload, announced a sales force realignment to increase focus on cardiac surgery and eventually pediatrics, following anticipated clearance from the FDA of its 510(k) application submitted in September 2019.

“Over the past several months, we have been transitioning our commercial focus to the acute needs of fluid overloaded patients in cardiac surgery and other areas of critical care. In addition, we are preparing to soon bring the life-saving therapy to pediatric care. As a result of these transitions, we are refocusing our sales team to better meet the needs of these markets,” said John Erb, chairman and CEO of CHF Solutions.

“We are refocusing our sales team to better address the faster growing segment of our business in cardiac surgery and to prepare for our expected launch in pediatrics. This change in strategy has necessitated our changing the criteria and experience required for our account managers,” added Nestor Jaramillo, Chief Commercial Officer of CHF Solutions. “We understand the structure and profile of a successful territory and have retained the services of a top executive search firm to help build out our sales organization with the sales competencies we need in executing our new strategies.”

Source: Company Press Release