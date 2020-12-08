“We are thrilled with the dramatic results confirmed by LIDR and are excited to prepare the product for market launch,” commented Michael Duggan, President of CerroZone LLC. “We appreciate the outstanding work done by the LIDR team led by Dr. Paul Anderson.”

Duggan said, “CerroZone plans to initially launch two product configurations, a mobile unit and a wall/ceiling mounted unit.”

“Unlike UV-C based systems,” Duggan said, “CerroZone will offer the market a compelling value proposition without need of frequent replacement of expensive UV bulbs and accessories. Another key difference versus competing products,” he said, “is that CerroZone units will be whisper quiet.”

“Testing on other pathogens is being planned for 2021 with similar results anticipated,” Duggan said.

CerroZone will apply under Section 510(k) of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, which requires device manufacturers to notify the FDA of their intent to market a medical device at least 90 days before launching the product.

The patent-pending system was developed in conjunction with Micron Pure, a Hecto Group company.