CEFALY Technology has partnered with AZOVA Telemedicine Platform for virtual migraine treatment prescriptions. (Credit: PRNewswire / CEFALY Technology)

CEFALY, the first device of its kind to receive FDA medical clearance for migraine headaches, is now expanding access to its prescribed CEFALY DUAL migraine treatment device through a new partnership announced today with AZOVA ‘s Collaborative Clinical Care Platform.

AZOVA enables patients anywhere across the country to get an online visit with a healthcare provider and a prescription to order the CEFALY DUAL and get it delivered to their front door.

“We are excited to provide a way for people to find quality care and relief quickly, particularly given the current environment and the added complications in seeking in-person medical care,” said Jennifer Trainor-McDermott, CEO with CEFALY Technology. This new telemedicine partnership affords patients same-day virtual medical appointments.

Patients may access their free eVisit with a healthcare provider on AZOVA to see if they are a good candidate to use the CEFALY DUAL device here; unless where prohibited by law.

If it’s deemed that a patient could benefit from a CEFALY DUAL device, the patient’s online healthcare provider will send the prescription directly to CEFALY, eliminating a time-consuming step in the customer process. The patient would then only need to order the device on the CEFALY website and have it shipped to their front door.

“We’re happy to help people with migraines access effective treatments more quickly and conveniently from the comfort of their homes,” said Cheryl Lee Eberting, MD, CEO and founder of AZOVA.

CEFALY has rapidly become a global brand, widely recognized among the migraine community, which is estimated to be around 39 million in the United States1. CEFALY is a non-invasive device placed on the forehead to modify pain sensation in the area research identifies as a center for migraine pain, the Trigeminal nerve.

The CEFALY DUAL device offers two distinct treatment options — a 60-minute ACUTE setting that serves as an abortive treatment for pain relief at the onset of a migraine, which is clinically proven to stop or reduce migraine pain during an attack; and a 20-minute PREVENT setting for daily use to help prevent future episodes. The CEFALY device comes with a 60-day money back guarantee.

Source: Company Press Release