The deal will enable CB Scientific and its subsidiary My-Cardia (USA) to integrate and implement Datrix’s wireless Sirona and VX3 devices

The acquisition will allow CB Scientific to add wireless mobile cardiac telemetry.(Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

CB Scientific, a provider of ambulatory noninvasive cardiac monitoring products and services, has agreed to acquire US-based ambulatory device manufacturer Datrix for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Escondido of California, Datrix is engaged in the manufacturing and supplying of ambulatory ECG devices.

Founded in 1988, Datrix has partnered with medical companies, distributors and dealers for more than 30 years to design and develop products with the latest technologies and advancements to meet the industry standards.

The acquisition of Datrix will allow CB Scientific to add wireless mobile cardiac telemetry, cardiac event, extended and standard holter monitoring solutions through the Datrix Sirona and VX3 devices.

Datrix president and founder Jon Barron said: “We are enthusiastic about our exciting new partnership with CBSC. They provide a great new platform for us to extend the outreach of our current products, improve and enhance their existing offerings, and expand the design and development of newer device technologies, leading to new avenues for improving the detection of cardiac heart rhythm abnormalities remotely.”

Datrix will continue to operate as an OEM manufacturer

As per terms of the acquisition deal, Datrix will continue to run as an OEM manufacturer to its existing customers.

The company will also serve as the exclusive manufacturer for CB Scientific’s next-generation FDA and CE-cleared ECG my-Cam cardiac event monitor, including the interactive cloud-based My-Cardia acquisition software and the associated smartphone apps.

The deal will also allow CB Scientific and its subsidiary My-Cardia (USA) to integrate and implement Datrix’s wireless Sirona and VX3 devices.

Subject to customary closing conditions, the deal is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of this fiscal year

CB Scientific CEO Charles Martin said: “The acquisition, combined with other expansion efforts already underway, will position CBSC to play a significant role in delivering innovative diagnostic devices and testing into this ever-expanding market, further helping our company to establish a solid footprint in the worldwide remote cardiac ambulatory noninvasive ECG monitoring market.”

In August, US-based healthcare specialty manufacturer TEAM Technologies acquired medical specialty manufacturer Baril for an undisclosed sum.