Image: Standard Chest X-ray versus digital tomosynthesis (DT) image. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

Carestream Health demonstrated cutting-edge medical imaging technology designed to improve workflow and enable better diagnosis at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).

Carestream’s broad portfolio of 2D and 3D medical image capture and print solutions are designed to fit specific budget, workflow and space requirements.

“Radiology service providers want to tap into the expertise of subspecialists at multiple locations, as well as optimize the quality and speed of delivering outstanding, cost effective healthcare to their patients. At Carestream we listen carefully to the feedback we receive from our customers and other healthcare experts,” said Charlie Hicks, General Manager, Premium Tier Solutions at Carestream. “Proof of our focus in listening to customers is evidenced by the growing number of new products, feature enhancements and options we announced this year combined with many new products we will unveil at RSNA.”

Featured Carestream products at RSNA include:

Customer-requested ergonomic design and efficiency enhancements to the DRX-Revolution Mobile X-ray System, which provides fast, convenient digital radiography imaging for patients at the bedside, in the operating room, the intensive care unit or the emergency room. The enhanced system has a lighter, balanced tube head and collimator, responsive multi-touch display screens, in-bin detector charging, as well as quieter brakes and drive motors to significantly reduce noise during operation.

The Focus 35C Detector and Image Suite Software that offer providers a budget-friendly way to tap the power of digital medical imaging. This highly economical retrofit solution is powered by Carestream’s Eclipse image processing engine and combines advanced image processing with broad functionality—easily transforming an analog X-ray room into a full wireless digital radiography (DR) system. The product is expected to be commercially available later this year; and

A three-dimensional extension of general radiography through digital tomosynthesis (DT) functionality (Pending FDA 510(k) clearance). Simplifying workflow and reducing exam time, the company’s DT functionality is an upgradable option on the DRX-Evolution Plus System and will roll out along with Carestream’s Dual-Energy technology. Dual-energy utilizes two filter materials that enable automatic switching between the high- and low-energy exposures to produce a soft-tissue-only image with the bone structures removed as well as a corresponding bone-only image. Both product offerings are expected to be released early next year.

Carestream’s R&D teams have developed new offerings that touch nearly every area of the company’s radiology portfolio—with more innovations moving through the product development and commercialization pipeline—to provide customers, dealers and business partners with improved medical image quality and advanced diagnostic imaging options.

“Our commitment to be a leader in radiology is as strong as ever. We have the expertise to turn ideas into innovation, and deliver intelligent imaging systems that benefit patients and providers in ways that are critically important to improving care,” added Mr. Hicks.

Source: Company Press Release