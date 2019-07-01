CAREstream Group has acquired medical technologies company Christie Medical Holdings, located in Memphis, Tennessee, US, for undisclosed sum.

Image: Christie Medical Holdings is a discoverer, developer, and manufacturer of different medical technologies. Photo: Courtesy of Arek Socha from Pixabay.

The CAREstream carries out distribution for clinical, respiratory, anesthesia, EMS, aesthetic and regenerative solutions for a variety of applications.

Christie Medical Holdings president George Pinho said: “We are delighted with this transition of our business to the CAREstream Group, one of our long standing and reputable distributors and a company focused on customer intimacy and innovation.”

Christie Medical Holdings is engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of different medical technologies and is focussed on vein visualization, operating in more than 50 countries across the globe.

In addition, the optimal vein finder device VeinViewer Vision 2, and a portable vascular visualization device VeinViewer Flex are the two principal vein visualization products of Christie Medical, which allows care providers to see vasculature as a real-time HD image directly on the surface of the skin.

CAREstream Group chairman Al Sperry said: “We are honored that Christie has chosen CAREstream as the new owner of Christie Medical Holdings. We, as a distributor, have sold Christie VeinViewer products for over 10 years and know they are the best in the world.

“We look forward to enhancing and improving future generations of products to continue that leadership. We also have multiple complementary products that we will add to the portfolio.”

CAREstream senior group member Paul Damiani will be serving as the president of Christie Medical Holdings and holds responsibility for all aspects of the business.

Sperry added: “Paul’s international business experience and track record of strong leadership make him the ideal person to lead this group.”

In March 2019, Royal Philips announced it plans to acquire Carestream Health’s healthcare information systems business for an undisclosed amount.

With the acquisition, Philips was expected to addCarestream’s cloud-based enterprise imaging platform, including advanced vendor neutral archive (VNA), diagnostic and enterprise viewers, multimedia reporting, workflow orchestrator and clinical, operational and business analytics tools.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions including the relevant regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2019.