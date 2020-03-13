Designed specifically for clinicians, iConsult Mobile is available for both iOS and Android devices. The application gives clinicians multiple options to consult over a secure, HIPAA compliant connection to patients or other clinicians

Caregility iConsult Mobile application (Credit: PRNewswire / Caregility)

Caregility, a clinical collaboration and communications company focused on providing secure, reliable two-way audio and video communications for any device and clinical workflow, in both inpatient and outpatient settings, announces availability of the Caregility iConsult Mobile application.

iConsult Mobile is an extension of iConsult, Caregility’s virtual clinician telehealth application that gives full control of a video consult experience. This includes far-end camera and audio controls and the ability to add other clinicians and family members on demand to any virtual consult with a patient at any location over any mobile device.

Designed specifically for clinicians, iConsult Mobile is available for both iOS and Android devices. The application gives clinicians multiple options to consult over a secure, HIPAA compliant connection to patients or other clinicians. Clinicians can start video consults from their mobile devices and connect directly with patient bedside camera systems while maintaining full far-end camera and audio control. Clinicians can also initiate care coordination with other clinicians both inside a health system or across to other health systems. And clinicians can invite guests such as family members directly into video calls. If needed, all three clinical workflows can be utilized within the same video call.

“iConsult Mobile is a purpose-built mobile app with patients, families, and clinicians in mind. It is designed to ease communications and care coordination, particularly for on-demand consults or visits,” explained Wendy Deibert, EMBA, BSN, RN, VP of Clinical Solutions at Caregility. “Most other mobile video solutions are not focused on the care continuum (hospital to home) and have a tendency to slow down or complicate patient care delivery workflows.”

While clinicians need to utilize iConsult Mobile to ensure secure HIPAA compliant connections and to have extra healthcare-specific features and controls, patients and other guests do not need to download the app. They can easily join video consults by clicking a link in their browsers. Multiple parties can join the same call and many of the same rich features found in iConsult are available in the mobile application, including full far-end camera and remote audio controls, access to camera bookmarked positions, addition of other participants while in a call, night vision, and doorbell announcement when joining a patient bedside.

“iConsult Mobile is the latest addition to the suite of solutions that are purpose built to address the unique requirements of clinical workflows,” commented Caregility President and COO Mike Brandofino. “It happens to be the perfect solution to help with remote screening and management of COVID-19 patients. We have therefore decided to make iConsult Mobile available at no cost to our health system customers during the current crisis. I would like to acknowledge our partner Pexip for contributing additional ports so that we can expand our capacity in response to the increased volume of calls expected. We are proud to support those working on the front lines as they battle COVID-19.”

Source: Company Press Release