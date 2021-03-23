The deal also includes the development of specialty catheters by WavePoint Medical for Cardiovascular Systems

CSI is planning to launch the acquired catheters as its new ViperCross line. (Credit: Akshay93 from Pixabay)

Medical devices maker Cardiovascular Systems (CSI) has purchased a peripheral support catheters from WavePoint Medical for an undisclosed sum.

Peripheral support catheters are used during peripheral vascular intervention (PVI) procedures for guidewire support to facilitate lesion crossing and guidewire exchanges.

According to the company, physicians use support catheters in around 50% of PVIs, primarily in below-the-knee and complex interventions.

CSI is planning to launch the acquired catheters as its new ViperCross line in the first half of its fiscal year that ends in June 2022.

Under the deal, WavePoint will also develop a portfolio of specialty catheters for CSI to help treat chronic total occlusions (CTO) and complex percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures.

The new portfolio of specialty catheters is expected to be launched in CSI’s fiscal year that ends in June 2023.

CSI president and CEO Scott Ward said: “With the acquisition of these peripheral support catheters, CSI will soon offer a complete portfolio of products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease, including atherectomy, balloon catheters, guidewires, support catheters and embolic protection.

“In coronary, the successful development of a portfolio of CTO products will expand our existing offering of coronary support products. Together, these new products advance our ability to help physicians improve outcomes for patients undergoing complex peripheral and coronary interventions.”

WavePoint Medical offers micro-catheters for the interventional cardiovascular markets, while CSI provides advanced solutions to treat vascular and coronary disease.

In January this year, CSI secured CE mark approval for its Diamondback 360 coronary orbital atherectomy system (OAS) and ViperWire Advance coronary guide wire with flex tip (ViperWire Advance with flex tip).