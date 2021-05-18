The new company will primarily focus on home vital signs monitors, wearables, and consumer health apps

CONNEQT brand will include multiple new devices and digital products. (Credit: PRNewswire / CardieX Limited)

CardieX, a health technology firm with a focus on hypertension, cardiovascular disease and vascular health disorders, has launched a new consumer health company called CONNEQT.

The new company has been created to primarily focus on home vital signs monitors, wearables, and consumer health apps.

CardieX will use the CONNEQT brand to introduce multiple new devices and digital products into the market over the next year.

The new product launches consist of CONNEQT Pulse, which is a dual blood pressure monitor that is expected to be the first consumer vital signs monitor to include central blood pressure and the firm’s SphygmoCor technology.

CardieX is also engaged in the development of a new health wearable called CONNEQT Band.

The new wearable device consists of a full suite of patented health parameters and a comprehensive ecosystem of health and wellness features focused on heart health.

CardieX CEO Craig Cooper said: “Our goal with the development of a new brand for our consumer health products was to create an emotional connection and brand recognition to compete with leaders in the field such as Fitbit, Apple, Google Health, Peloton, Whoop, Garmin, and others.

“We believe that CONNEQT will disrupt health and fitness devices in the same way Beats disrupted Bose, Warby Parker disrupted the eyeglass industry, and Instagram disrupted photo sharing.”

Recently, the company received another US patent for blood pressure measurement technology for non-invasive brachial blood pressure measurement, which will be valid until 2038.

CardieX has more than 14 patents in blood pressure and wearable sensor technologies, which will be integrated into their new CONNEQT devices.

Its ATCOR division offers medical devices to measure arterial stiffness and central blood pressure waveforms. These devices are based on the FDA-cleared SphygmoCor technology.