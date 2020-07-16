Caption AI is an AI-guided medical imaging acquisition system that enables healthcare providers to perform ultrasound and obtain diagnostic-quality images

Caption AI software in action showing a successful ultrasound. (Credit: Caption Health)

Caption Health, a medical artificial intelligence (AI) company, has secured $53m in a Series B funding round, led by existing investor DCVC, to develop and commercialise its AI-guided ultrasound technology.

The company said that its advanced ultrasound technology has been approved by the FDA and is expected to provide patients with expanded access to essential care.

Along with the existing investors DCVC and Khosla Ventures, new investors Atlantic Bridge and Edwards Lifesciences, a cardiovascular medical device firm also participated in the funding round.

DCVC partner Armen Vidian said: “Caption Health is working towards a future where looking inside the body becomes as routine as a blood pressure cuff measurement. Simplifying ultrasound is critical to providing fast, effective care.

“By making ultrasound accessible to non-specialists with AI-guided, FDA-cleared products, Caption AI brings the benefits of medical imaging to more caregivers in more settings.”

Caption Health will use the funds to develop its AI-guided ultrasound technology platform

Caption Health intends to use the proceeds from the funding to accelerate the development of its AI technology platform, expand commercial operations and establish new partnerships.

The company said that its Caption AI is an AI-guided medical imaging acquisition system that enables healthcare providers to perform ultrasound and obtain diagnostic-quality images, without needing any specialised training.

The Caption AI platform comprises Caption Guidance and Caption Interpretation, where Caption Guidance provides more than 90 types of real-time feedback and instructions to emulate the guidance of an expert sonographer.

In addition, the tool is designed to accurately assess, automatically record and provide real-time feedback on diagnostic image quality, to help standardise diagnostic-quality exams.

Caption Interpretation produces an automated ejection fraction calculation, from single or multiple cardiac ultrasound views commonly acquired at the point of care.

Caption AI software is fully integrated with a Terason uSmart 3200T Plus portable ultrasound system, to provide a full range of clinical applications including lung, vascular, and abdominal scanning.

Caption Health CEO Charles Cadieu said: “We are truly grateful to our investors and to our early adopter clinicians, who have believed in us from the beginning.

“This capital will enable us to scale our collaborations with leading research institutions, regional health systems and other providers by making ultrasound available where and when it is needed, across departments, inside and outside the hospital.

“As the world’s first and only AI-guided ultrasound technology, our goal is to enable all clinicians, regardless of prior experience, to capture diagnostic-quality ultrasounds. In doing so, we aim to have a profound impact on the quality and cost of care for millions of patients around the globe, wherever they access care.”