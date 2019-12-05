Updates build on the Aplio i-series’ comprehensive ultrasound liver analysis suite to help clinicians deliver accurate, fast and safe imaging

Image: Canon Medical’s ultrasound platform provides greater visualization. Photo: Courtesy of Canon Medical Systems, USA. Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. will showcase its premium Aplio i-series ultrasound platform with updated features, including two new transducers and enhanced reporting tools, at this year’s Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting in Chicago, December 1 – 6, 2019 (Booth #1933, South Level 3).

The Aplio i-series, a highly advanced yet scalable ultrasound solution made up of the Aplio i600, Aplio i700, Aplio i800 and Aplio i900 systems, now features two new transducers to enhance resolution with greater depth and detail. It includes a micro-convex (i8MCX1*) iDMS transducer geared toward abdominal, fetal and pediatric exams, as well as a pediatric sector (PST-65BT) transducer for cardiac and pediatric exams. The micro-convex transducer is a wide bandwidth 2-in-1 solution, where a single transducer takes the place of two, streamlining imaging workflow.

Along with the new transducers, the update introduces integrated Breast Imaging Reporting and Data System (BI-RADS) and Thyroid Imaging Reporting and Data System (TI-RADS) tools, available as an option. The new reporting tools follow the American College of Radiology’s management guidelines for characterizing breast and thyroid lesion terminology to create a more standardized way for operators in describing, reporting and managing lesions.

Additionally, following the success of the Liver Analysis suite on the Aplio i800, Canon Medical has migrated the unique Attenuation Imaging (ATI) tool to be available on the entire range of i-series systems. Attenuation Imaging provides a quantitative method to assess attenuation within the liver and can be performed simultaneously with Shear Wave Elastography. Adding ATI to the product line gives Canon Medical the most comprehensive suite of liver analysis tools on the widest range of systems on market today.

“With this update of the Aplio i-series, we added features that allow healthcare providers better visualization so they can perform a more comprehensive evaluation of patient types, from pediatrics to geriatrics,” said Dan Skyba, managing director, Ultrasound Business Unit, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. “Canon Medical is committed to innovation in the ultrasound space by continuing to deliver diagnostic capabilities that benefit clinicians and help them ensure patients are receiving the best possible care.”

The Aplio i-series is part of Canon Medical’s suite of Collaborative Imaging tools which puts integrated imaging intelligence at the center of a patient’s journey. The initiative fuses multiple diagnostic imaging modalities with leading clinical applications to deliver holistic, optimized patient information to clinicians at the point of care.

Source: Company Press Release